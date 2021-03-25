A playground addition equipped with play elements that will focus on activities for individuals with special needs is coming closer to a reality.
Behind generous donations from businesses and community members, the Huntsville Junior Service League has raised over $111,000 of their $120,000 goal for an all-inclusive playground. Play components will include a wheelchair friendly merry-go-round, panel maze full of manipulatives and sensory play and musical instruments to encourage creativity.
Huntsville JSL President Amy McCormick saw a need and enlisted the women of the Huntsville Junior Service League to seek out generous donors with the desire to help.
The organization says that three Gold Sponsors have agreed to donate $10,000 each, including Wiesner of Huntsville, Huntsville HEB, and Wischnewsky Dodge in Huntsville.
Anyone who is interested in donating can go to the Play for All Playground Go Fund Me page.
