Huntsville High School's culinary arts program provides unique hands-on experience

With projected growth in the culinary arts profession, Huntsville ISD finds itself on the cutting edge of providing hands on experience for future chefs.
Texas has made a big push for Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs in high schools throughout the state, and the programs have shown huge success locally at Huntsville High School.
Culinary arts is one of 21 CTE programs offered at HHS, helping students get a leg up after high school whether that be in the home or a commercial kitchen.
“A lot of what we do is try to get these kids a certification that they can go right into the job force with,” Huntsville High School culinary arts teacher Kayla Neal said.
Texas has high standard food safety laws, and requires a food safety manager at operations, because it significantly reduces the chances of getting a food born illness.
HHS culinary arts gears the program towards gaining a Serve Safe food safety manager’s certification at the junior and senior levels. The certification lasts five years and can earn students up to $55,000 a year as a food safety manager.
“I got my manager’s license so I know first hand how tough the test is and how to prepare the kids to take it themselves,” Neal said.
Neal always had a passion for cooking, and used to work in restaurants as a server and bartender, however she always found herself drawn to the back of house where she could observe the cooks at work. It was as a secretary for the high school that she got the idea to move into education, her passion once again drawing her back to the kitchen.
“I think it’s important that young people realize that if you follow what you’re passionate about, then in this day and age, you can really make a career out of almost anything if you have that drive and ambition, and I think this certification gives them that leg up and sets them apart from other food industry workers that may only have their food handler’s for instance,” Neal said.
In her two years leading culinary arts, Neal has moved the program into the future, revamping what was once the Hornet Inn into a bistro lunch spot rebranded as Buzzy’s Lunchbox.
Students prepare food and serve the public in a real world setting, feeding up to 35 people at a time in a small dining room attached to the program’s own full-sized commercial kitchen.
“That’s where students are really going to get hands-on, real-world experience and I think too, that’s part of what’s appealing to students, they see this isn’t just textbook classroom, sitting in a desk, they actually get to practice real world skills, something that can carry them into a career path,” Neal said.
Buzzy’s Lunchbox hosts luncheons and similar events, and works with the Chamber of Commerce every year to host the Huntsville Leadership Institute class with a focus on fine dining and etiquette.
The set up allows for students to experience both front and back of the house settings, enabling Neal to push students out of their comfort zones and perfect different aspects of the program.
“I enjoy seeing students make strides and growth … just this year from the beginning of the year, our first luncheon to yesterday, it’s awesome to see them gain those skills and sharpen those employability skills, transferrable skills, office skills, because that is what CTE is all about, teaching these students to be employees no matter what field,” Neal said.
The HHS culinary arts students recently took a field trip to Stephen F. Austin, where they toured their entire culinary department and got a real glimpse into the different avenues you can take within the rapidly expanding field.
Food preparation and serving jobs are projected to grow 11 percent from 2018 to 2028, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, however the culinary arts program at HHS covers more than just the kitchen. Students learn all aspects of hospitality, event planning, travel and tourism, preparing them for a vast amount of workforce opportunities.
“We really try to open their eyes to different opportunities they might have, and like I tell them, even if you’re pursuing a four year bachelor’s degree or you know you’re not going to culinary school specifically, this certification is a feather in your cap. It’s something that when you’re interviewing, no matter if you’re at the bank or any job, you’ve started a program, you finished it and you were certified,” Neal said. “You finished something in high school other than just going through the motions.”
At the beginning of the school year, Neal had her students fill out a questionnaire, asking them why they wanted to be in the culinary arts program, and to Neale the answers were simple yet shocking.
“As I read them one night at home, I just cried and cried because a lot of them really do take the course because they want to help out in their family. They want to be able to cook a meal for their elderly grandmother who raises them or they want to know how to sustain eating healthier and not so much fast food, so I think that in itself being that we are kind of an at-risk district, we’re making a difference in the lives of young people,” Neal said.
Even if students don’t have plans of working in the food industry, culinary arts students gain life skills like learning how to boil an egg, how to fabricate and break down an entire chicken to save the 30-40% up-charge of buying boneless and skinless meat or how to maintain proper food safety.
“Probably the most rewarding thing as far as their reaction is having them give me feedback as far as them teaching their families … so when they are teaching and informing their loved ones to keep their food safe, that’s where I really think I’m doing something right here,” Neal said.