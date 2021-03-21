The 11th annual Diva Night will be held Friday, April 23 at the Walker County Fairgrounds.
It's a ladies only night out, sponsored by Wiesner, Inc. of Huntsville, and hosted by the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce.
The evening will consist of shopping, food and beverages, door prizes, cash give aways, entertainment, special party favors and much more. Remember to wear your favorite cruisin’ attire, from summer casual to formal gown.
Food, beverage, "swag" bags, photos and opportunity for door prizes and shopping specials will be included.
This year organizers will be brining back the Louis Vuitton Purse Raffle, thanks to sponsor AdVantage Specialties. Tickets on sale now, but you must be present to win. Cost is only $20 to be entered to win!
There will also be a raffle for a trip to Landshark Restaurant at Margaritaville Lake Conroe. Take a flight in a float plane, courtesy of Greg Smith and Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, and land right on the lake in front of the tropical paradise. Tickets are also $20 and on sale now, but remember you must be present to win.
Tickets are only $35 each, or buy 5 and get the 6th ticket for free. They can be purchased at the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce or by calling 936-295-8113.
A shuttle service will also be available.
