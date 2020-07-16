Katey Peveto had just released an album and had plans of going on tour when she and her boyfriend John Toland signed a lease to open Half Avenue Coffee and Mercantile in March. Two days later, the lockdown began.
“We’ve been super blessed, the Downtown Business Alliance has been really good to us, all of the local shops have been really good to us, and it’s really fun being a part of the downtown community,” Half Avenue Coffee and Mercantile co-owner Katey Peveto said.
According to Peveto, their dive into opening Half Avenue began with Toland being a coffee snob. Though he would say that he’s just an enthusiast.
Toland used to work as a barista at the Eclectic Coffeehouse Studio and Gallery near the Sam Houston Museum’s duck pond, where he fell in love with the community and learned the skills of the trade.
“Coffee and music has always gone hand-in-hand for me,” Half Avenue Coffee and Mercantile co-owner John Toland said.
Toland was first introduced to coffee at 14 years-old when he joined a band with older friends, who drank coffee at every rehearsal. To fit in, Toland began learning about coffee and developed a passion for sourcing and roasting his own beans during college to achieve the freshest cup possible.
“A lot of the stuff that you buy in grocery store shelves and even in a lot of coffee shops, has been in that bag for a long time. Even if it’s vacuum sealed, after about two weeks, it starts to lose some of its flavor and its freshness, and there’s just nothing like a fresh cup that’s been roasted within two weeks,” Toland said, noting that some of the health benefits begin to wane after that period as well.
“I just always thought, well, why don’t more shops just roast in house?” Toland said.
He started with a stove-top popcorn popper to roast his beans in college, slowly graduating to an air popper, and later growing more technical to produce the perfect product.
Half Avenue Coffee uses Peruvian beans that have been naturally processed by leaving the fruit in the sun to naturally ferment and decompose, leaving behind more of the nutty flavor that Peruvian beans are known for.
“This is my first experience with fresh roasted coffee and it’s really a different kind of energy, it feels more organic, it doesn’t make you as anxious,” Peveto said.
The shop’s Japanese style pour overs are smooth and light, as opposed to the bolder french press and drip coffee options available. As the shop expands into espresso in the future, Toland will experiment with creating his own blends and looks forward to introducing their own version of the ever popular pumpkin spice latte.
“It’s always been a dream of mine and (Peveto) to be more interactive in the community,” Toland said. “We want to have good coffee, but coffee isn’t necessarily the center point of the shop, it’s more of a community place where you can come sit and have a discussion or visit with a friend and there just so happens to be really good coffee.”
Musicians at heart, part of the space functions as a recording studio for themselves and clients that they produce for and manage. However, the space also caters to their wandering interests. John’s laser art lines the walls next to Katey’s thrifted clothing finds, while a different selection of baked goods can be found at the front counter daily.
“I think that what really motivated us in the whole thing was our first passion is music and we want to continue to make music,” Peveto said. “This provides our dream job, really, in interacting with Huntsville and making music.”
The couple used to hold open mic nights and play shows at The Patio and felt like there was a sudden artistic void in the downtown area in regards to a community music venue with food and drinks. Hopefully by August, the shop will be fully expanded to include a back patio space just in time for the return of Sam Houston State University students and will include live shows when gatherings are safe again. However, for now, open mic sets are being hosted every Thursday from the intimacy of the cozy neighborhood hangout they’ve created.
Half Avenue Coffee and Mercantile is open Mondays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open mic nights take place every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
