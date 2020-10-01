FUMC Huntsville pumpkin patch rings in the season

It’s officially fall in Huntsville.
Some judge the beginning of the season with the release of pumpkin spice lattes or a relatively cool breeze on a 90 degree afternoon, however, it’s really the arrival of the annual First United Methodist Church pumpkin patch that truly depicts the beginning of fall.
This year’s pumpkin patch will feature a couple of new additions for families to enjoy while finding the perfect pumpkin.
“This year, we are a little bit bigger, potentially the biggest, perhaps, that we’ve had at this church,” First United Methodist Church youth director Kelsey Houser said.
Thousands of pumpkins and gourds of all shapes and sizes sprawl across the church entrance near the corner of 11th Street and Sam Houston Avenue. Bales of hay prop up festive scare crows, laying the backdrop for the perfect seasonal photoshoot.
“It seems like where most people in the community come to take their family fall pictures, pet pictures, baby pictures, college students, little kids, couples … I realized that was the biggest draw to the patch here, so we added two new photo-ops for this year to give the community even more cute little places to take pictures,” Houser said.
The pumpkin patch will be held through the end of October with a couple of free, fun events and organized photo opportunities to encourage families to stop by. The pumpkin patch will be open all day Saturday for Fair on the Square and will be hosting a “Blessing of the Animals” Sunday, Oct. 11 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
“People can bring their pets and take pictures in the pumpkin patch and our pastor will just be blessing the animals while they’re here,” Houser said.
All photo opportunities are free to the public, FUMC just asks that everyone purchases a pumpkin in return to benefit the church’s youth programs. Pumpkins range in price from 50 cents to $25 depending on size.
“(The pumpkin patch) is something that the youth and children’s ministries do together to help the students raise money to go on their summer mission trip and for children and youth to go to church camp,” Houser said. “It’s just been a tradition of this church as a way to support the children and youth ministries as well as giving the community something to come and enjoy.”
Due to the pandemic, the church’s youth and children’s 2020 mission trip and church camps were canceled. Instead, the ministries used the funds raised from last year’s pumpkin patch to hold a local event for the kids. The FUMC youth and children’s ministries also used the funds to give back to the community by helping build an outdoor kitchen at Good Shepherd Mission, conducting clean up work around the Care Pregnancy Center and helping build a wheel chair ramp for a local woman.
“We were able to do all of that at no cost to those people … it’s from stuff like the pumpkin patch that enables us to be able to give back like that, so it was a really awesome way to give back to our community this summer,” Houser said.
For the 2021 summer, the youth and children’s ministries will still be giving back to the community through volunteer work, however, they do hope to get back to their traditional mission trip.
“The plan was to go to Mississippi … this year, we will see where the biggest needs are and we will make a plan to go and serve that community,” Houser said.
The First United Methodist Church pumpkin patch is open Mondays through Fridays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will be operated by the church’s youth and children’s ministries.