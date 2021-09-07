Farmhouse Furniture & Gifts joins historic downtown square

Since opening on Avenue I near Sam Houston State University one year ago, the rapid expansion of their business drove Farmhouse Furniture & Gifts owners Justin and Anthony Killingsworth to bring their business to the Downtown square in an effort to renew the area.
“The point behind us moving down here instead of somewhere else was to put some young blood back on the square,” Justin said. “It’s too stagnant, I was born and raised here and it’s been the same for 29 years, so we’re trying to make it a little bit different.”
Farmhouse Furniture & Gifts’ farmhouse-french style is a mix of new, old and refurbished furniture pieces, with a selection of locally sourced gifts to fill any home’s needs.
“I guess the goal here is just to make everybody’s house pretty,” Anthony said, adding that it’s a different offering than anything else on the square, which is heavily laden in antique businesses.
“I wanted us to carry some antiques, but not everyone is into that, so you don’t want to just drive traffic to downtown Huntsville of just antique shoppers,” Justin added.
“There’s a lot of college kids that are looking for stuff, too,” Anthony notes. “It’s a larger market.”
The historic building’s old vault room houses affordable t-shirts and items intended for the college market, while the rest of the store features their own curation and a few local vendors.
The owners had always wanted their business to be on the Downtown square, and when the former Southern Belle Mercantile and historic Gibbs Brothers Bank location became available, they knew they had to take the opportunity.
“This is definitely a better location for walk-through traffic,” Anthony said. “Here, people are out looking for shops to shop at.”
They closed the deal and made the move within just two weeks’ time and opened at the new location on Sept. 1, knowing that they needed to be up and running before the Huntsville Downtown Business Alliance Sip-and-Shop events, Fair on the Square and the holidays set in.
“We’re really trying to help drive more events and things to do in Huntsville, where it really is shop, eat, play in Huntsville,” Justin said.
Farmhouse Furniture & Gifts’ grand opening takes place today at 4 p.m. at their new location on the Downtown square, located at 1118 11th Street in Huntsville. The event will have food and drinks provided by Hooks Family Farm and The Buzzed Cup, as well as sales that will take place throughout the day and a preview for their October giveaway furniture piece.