Fair on the Square returns next month

HUNTSVILLE — The city is buzzing, as small business owners are getting ready to showcase their wares in less than two-weeks’ time at the 47th annual Fair on the Square.
While 2020’s event drew in a crowd of nearly 20,000 attendees, this year’s Fair on the Square, hosted by The Huntsville - Walker County Chamber of Commerce, already appears set to be bigger and better than ever.
“We are looking forward to providing one of the largest 100% open air festivals in the Houston-area markets here in the beautiful Piney Woods,” said Ray Hernandez, president and CEO of the Huntsville - Walker County Chamber of Commerce.
Over the last 47 years, Fair on the Square has grown to be a nine-block festival encompassing Huntsville’s Downtown area, providing activities, shopping and entertainment for all ages. The event is a favorite for families near and far, with something new to be expected each year, thanks to the Fair on the Square committee members.
New additions for 2021 include an expanded kid’s zone at Dan Rather Park, which will add a petting zoo, featuring a baby zebra. On top of that, a fundraiser has been included at the information booth with proceeds going toward scholarships for Walker County students.
At the heart of the fair, The Watering Hole, formerly known as the Beer Garden, will be fenced in with the food vendor areas, allowing persons of age to enjoy their alcoholic beverages with an array of classic southern fair foods offered in the food court area. Nearby, The Wine Knot tent will feature 10 wineries and vineyards from across the region, with food pairings from local restaurants, including Farmhouse Cafe, 1836 Steakhouse, Frank’s Taco Station and the City Hall Cafe & Pie Bar, with charcuterie provided by H-E-B.
Around the corner, the ever popular Huntsville Cruisers Classic Car Show will be set up, displaying their generationally diverse membership of immaculately kept rides, while retail vendors will line the streets of the downtown area.
In the past, vendor spaces have usually been available up to the day of the fair, however, this year’s event has sold out of its booths six-weeks early, topping out with over 400 vendors to shop from, though the entire city will also reap the benefits.
Much of the city of Huntsville, especially its downtown businesses, will be opening their doors to take advantage of the city’s most prosperous tourism shopping event, as thousands of visitors from across the state are set to bring income to the area.
Huntsville’s small business owners look to Fair on the Square with higher anticipation than Black Friday or Small Business Saturday, making enough funds to cushion the losses of low income months before the end of the fiscal year and drawing in new clientele for future visits.
“Fair on the Square not only provides a significant economic boost to our community the first weekend in October, it is also an opportunity to tell the story of Huntsville and Walker County, as we advertise in the Dallas-Ft Worth, San Antonio-Austin and Houston markets,” Hernandez said. “We know that many folks will make a long weekend out of their visit and tour many of the great venues and attractions that make our community unique, such as our wineries, antique shops, historical sites, campgrounds, Sam Houston State University, the national forest, state park and so much more.”
The event will kick off with a free pre-fair concert on Friday, Oct. 1 at The Watering Hole tent, located at the corner of 14th Street and University Avenue. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., followed by a performance by Chad Boyd from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tallent Sausage will be making its festival debut, providing free sausage wraps to the first 700 attendees, complements of Wiesner of Huntsville, Frank’s Taco Station and Tallent Sausage.
The 47th annual Fair on the Square will follow the next day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Huntsville. Free parking for the event will be available at Sam Houston State University’s Bowers Stadium, Lot Z2-14 by the scoreboard, with a free shuttle bus service to and from the event provided by First Baptist Church and Northside Baptist Church.