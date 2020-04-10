Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church will hold a drive-in Easter Service. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the back-parking lot of the church, similar to a drive-in theatre. Attendees will be directed to a parking space where they will be able to listen to the service from their car’s radio. The church is located at 111 Sumac Road in Huntsville.
Pine Prairie Free Will Baptist Church
Pine Prairie Free Will Baptist Church will be having a drive-in Easter service on Sunday April 12 at 11 a.m. Everyone will stay in their cars, roll down their windows and will be able to hear the message. For more information contact Pastor Michael Hunt at 936-668-2818. The church is located at 80 Phil Wood Road in Huntsville.
Universal Ethician Church
The 20th Easter Sunrise vigil for the Universal Ethician Church will take place on April 12 at the Holy Trinity Wilderness Cathedral in San Jacinto County. The in-person vigil will be held on the shorelines of Lake Livingston, allowing people to spread out safely along the shore to watch the sunrise. More information can be found at www.eastersunrise.org.
