Can you make it through the Trail of Terror?

Tis’ the season for terror, chills and thrills, and one northern Walker County business will be supplying it all on Halloween weekend to benefit a good cause.
A heavily wooded dirt trail twists and turns through the Smiths’ property off of FM 3478. Skeletons, ghouls, spiders and clowns waver in the wind. The Smiths have only just begun decorating the eerily quiet and secluded property, however, come Halloween weekend, carnival music will ring through the pines as actors in their most frightening garb will be hidden in the woods ready to pounce.
It will be the second year for the A-1 Smith’s Septic Services & Portable Toilets Trail of Terror benefitting the Walker County Senior Center. At $5 per person, last year’s three-night event raised over $900 for the senior center, in addition to 10% of the business’ septic tank pumping sales in the month of October. This year, the owners are hoping to surpass that amount to help the non-profit in its time of need.
“October, November and December are the lowest months for money coming in (for the senior center), because people are doing other things like Toys for Tots,” A-1 Smith’s Septic Services & Portable Toilets co-owner Nancy Smith explained.
“This year, we’re hoping to make (the Trail of Terror) bigger and better, and to raise more money for the senior center,” Smith said.
The funds raised mostly go towards the Meals on Wheels program, which brings food to homebound seniors. With owner Nancy Smith’s own experience of caring for her grandmother, she understands the importance of the senior center’s services and the impact it makes on their clients’ lives.
“There are so many seniors in Walker County who are shut in, they can’t get out, they can’t go anywhere, and these people at the Walker County Senior Center take care of them,” Smith said.
The trail is not very long, and Smith estimates that it will take 20 to 30 minutes to see all of the attractions, however, it is an expansion of the previous year’s, as community members have continued to donate supplies and decorations to be added.
The trail is considered kid-friendly, it’s not too scary, according to Smith, and the actors will not touch any of the visitors. Smith and her family, friends and employees will be operating the event, however, volunteers interested in donning their scariest looks are welcome to join in on the scare.
If you are interested volunteering, contact Nancy Smith at (936)524-3255 or (936)264-7016.
The Trail of Terror will be held Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31 from 7 to 10 p.m. at 313 FM 3478 in Huntsville. Admission is $5 per person and closed toe shoes are strongly recommended. While visitors are not required to wear masks, social distancing will be required.