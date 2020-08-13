Arnaud family food truck chain expands with coffee drive-thru

The Arnaud family has expanded yet again, bringing a third food truck to the family’s growing food park in Huntsville. Partnered with Two Blondes and a Bakery, the new Bon Santé To-Go offers coffee, sweets and meals through their quick and easy drive-thru.
While the original Bon Santé food truck, still nestled at the back of the park’s picnic area, is focused on healthy diets, Bon Santé To-Go will cater to a mix of cravings with something for everybody.
Established favorites like meal prep orders, salads and smoothies, as well as take and go orders from Arnaud’s Cajun Kitchen can be picked up through the truck at the front of the park. New additions of coffee and espresso drinks as well as daily fresh baked goods round out the menu to feel fresh and new.
“It’s like a quick thing … Instead of driving through Starbucks, you could drive through here and get a baked good, grab a salad and a loaded drink,” Bon Santé To Go owner Brittany Arnaud said.
The decision to expand came after Honey’s Coffee and Biscuits left the food park at the beginning of the pandemic to focus on its brick and mortar location in New Waverly.
With no other drive-thru coffee options on the south end of town, Arnaud felt that a coffee truck was a necessary fixture to have at the food park to round out the park’s diverse selection. Her loaded drinks at Bon Sante’ were selling so well, she decided to expand to serve coffee by taking over the truck herself. Amidst the pandemic, it also made sense to have a truck that was able to offer a drive-thru option, allowing her customers an extra ounce of comfort and safety.
The “Arnaud Blend” was developed by local coffee roasters, from which Arnaud created her own coffee and espresso recipes to pair perfectly with sweet baked goods from Two Blondes and a Bakery.
Two Blondes and a Bakery has sold with the Arnaud’s Food Park in the past for pop-up events, however, its partnership with Bon Santé will be its first endeavor towards a permanent presence.
Oatmeal cream pies (“big debs”), chocolate chip cookies (“blonde bombs”) and homemade cinnamon rolls are provided by local baker and event planner Lexie Stoudt.
“Our ever-famous hummingbird cake is on the menu, that’s one of my No. 1 sellers, it’s a tried and true family recipe that’s been in my family for generations,” Two Blondes and a Bakery co-owner Lexie Stoudt said.
“Going into the fall, we’re going to bring in seasonal stuff, so for the pumpkin spice lovers, we’re definitely going to bring in pumpkin spice and all kinds of funky, fun stuff that’s very fall,” Stoudt said.
Bon Santé To Go will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Arnaud’s Food Park, located at 2615 Montgomery Road in Huntsville.