Everyone’s favorite storybook characters will be coming to life this Saturday in Huntsville, as Arise2Read is set to host its first major fundraiser.
The Storybook 5K and Fun Run will boost donations from churches, organizations and individuals throughout the year. The proceeds from the race will help cover daily business expenses of the non-profit, such as training volunteers, purchasing supplies for coaching boxes and teacher appreciation gifts. It will also contribute towards donating backpacks full of books to all 2020-21 HISD second grade students to continue reading throughout the summer.
“As a new organization, there’s just a lot of things that we’re learning,” Arise2Read executive director Holly McMichael said. “We’ve had a 501(c)(3) for about a year, so we’re just trying to learn some of the things about running a non-profit organization and realizing that for us to really be able to continue doing some of the things that we want to do, we need to be at least having one fundraiser a year.”
Arise2Read is a research-based program for second grade students, helping them strengthen their literacy skills to enter third grade at the appropriate reading level. Pre-tested students see two different volunteers every week for a one-on-one 30 minute tutoring session tailored to their specific needs.
“Having those people who can show up and spend that one-on-one time with a kid not only helps them educationally, but it also is two community members who are showing up, believing in the kid, encouraging that kid and helping them realize that they can do this. They’re people for that little person who really begin to champion that kid,” McMichael said.
The program also helps correct behavioral issues that arise from a lack of confidence in the classroom and supports teachers with treats to brighten their day.
However, due to the pandemic, Arise2Read has been on hiatus as volunteers have not been able to enter schools, and a virtual program is still in development. McMichael is hopeful that volunteers will be able to get back into the schools for the spring semester to work with students in need.
The Storybook 5K and Fun Run will meet Saturday at the University Heights Baptist Church parking lot at 7 a.m. for registration. A three-category storybook costume contest judging will follow at 7:15 a.m. with basket prizes for the best family, best child and best adult costumes. The program will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the race will take off at 8 a.m. with race routes set around the area. The 5K will trace two laps through Sycamore, Palm Street, Murray Lane and Bowers Boulevard, while the one mile fun run will track a smaller route through the same area.
All participants will receive a “swag bag” full of goodies from the race’s sponsors, a t-shirt and a finisher medal. Virtual participation is also optional.
To sign up for the event or to become a sponsor, click here.
