A home for the holidays

Rita B. Huff Humane Society is asking the community to open their doors to a special guest this Thanksgiving weekend.
“Home For the Holidays” is a new program for the shelter, fostering out dogs to a loving home for the Thanksgiving weekend, lowering the dogs’ stress levels and hopefully helping them find a forever home.
“Getting the dogs out, even if it’s for a couple of hours, just for a day, it improves their demeanor a lot,” Rita B. Huff Humane Society foster coordinator Wendy French-Kunkler said.
Fostered dogs will be picked up Wednesday, November 27 and returned the weekend of November 30 – December 1 during scheduled times, however Rita B. Huff Humane Society executive director Lori Toliver hopes that many will have found their forever homes during their stays.
Belle, a young female cur lab mix with a sweet and calm temperament, is one of the over 24 dogs available for fostering this holiday season, and applications are filling up quickly.
“A lot of the applications that we are getting are college students who are not going home for the holidays, college students that are home by themselves who would like to have a little buddy to stay with them for the holidays,” French-Kunkler said, however everyone is welcome and encouraged to apply.
“Just a couple of days where it’s them and a person in a home, even if it’s in an apartment, that would be great for them.”
Applicants are welcome to put in a request to foster a specific dog, however it does not guarantee a match.
“We have to find out what their home life is like, if they have other dogs, if they have cats … it’s a lot of dependency on what they have, what their home life is like, and what the animals here need specifically,” French-Kunkler said.
Applicants will be asked to fill out questionnaires to help determine what type of dog they want or need in regards to size, weight and breed. The Humane Society asks that applicants be honest with their restrictions to ensure them the perfect dog for their lifestyle.
“We don’t want to send any of our dogs here into a bad situation, so we go in and make sure that it’s kind of an easy transition … We do have dogs that would like to eat cats, we have other dogs that don’t even care if they’re there, so we just want to meet the needs of the people and the dog at the same time,” Rita B. Huff Humane Society executive director Lori Toliver said.
All dogs will be sent out with a collar, leash, rabies tag, microchip tag, Rita B. Huff tags, enough food to get them through their stay and a crate if needed.
To apply, stop by the Rita B. Huff Humane Society shelter at 530 Bearkat Blvd. in Huntsville or contact the foster coordinator by email at fosterrbh@gmail.com.
