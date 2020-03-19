Huntsville, TX (77320)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to steady rain in the afternoon. High 73F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.