Huntsville, TX (77320)

Today

Cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.