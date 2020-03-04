Huntsville, TX (77320)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 69F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low around 50F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.