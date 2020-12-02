WICHITA, Kan. – Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a fast-casual restaurant concept, announced a new frozen custard treat for this winter: the Salted Caramel Heath® Concrete. The limited time offer is available Thursday, Dec. 3, through mid-January or while supplies last.
Freddy’s Salted Caramel Heath Concrete is made with thick and creamy vanilla frozen custard, blended with delectable salted caramel and rich Heath toffee, then topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with Heath toffee bits.
“Our new Salted Caramel Heath Concrete is a sweet winter treat that can be enjoyed by Guests of all ages,” said Scott Redler, co-founder and COO. “It’s the perfect decadent dessert to celebrate the holiday season.”
Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy’s opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers seasoned with Freddy’s Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning®, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries paired with Freddy’s Famous Fry Sauce® and frozen custard that is freshly churned throughout the day.
Today, Freddy’s has grown to more than 375 locations that serve 32 states across the nation from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia, down the East Coast states to Florida. Freddy’s has been named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy, QSR Magazine’s 2019 Best Franchise Deals, Entrepreneur’s 2020 Franchise 500 top 100, Franchise Times magazine’s 2020 Fast & Serious top 40 and many other nationwide and local industry awards.
