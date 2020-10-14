Huntsville, TX (77320)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 89F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.