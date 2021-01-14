Congressman Kevin Brady (R-TX) released a statement Thursday night, following the announcement of President-elect Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan.
Called the “American Rescue Plan,” the legislative proposal would meet Biden's goal of administering 100 million vaccines by the 100th day of his administration, and advance his objective of reopening most schools by the spring. On a parallel track, it delivers another round of aid to stabilize the economy while the public health effort seeks the upper hand on the pandemic.
The proposed plan includes $1,400 checks for most Americans, a temporary boost in unemployment benefits and a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures through September.
“Here we go again. True to form and his signature failed ‘stimulus,' President-Elect Biden launches yet another economic blind buffalo that does nothing to save Main Street businesses, get people back to work, or strengthen our economy," Brady said.
"Special interests and liberals are cheering. The jobless and Main Street are left shaking their heads.”
