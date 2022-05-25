Runoff elections on Tuesday brought out just over 6,000 of the 35,198 registered voters in Walker County. Colt Christian and Kyle Kacal took early leads and secured nominations for Walker County Judge and District 12 Representative, respectively.
“I just want to thank everyone for coming out and voting, I'm ready to go to work for the county. We still have an election in November so we look forward to that but right now our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Uvalde,” said Christian.
Christian owns a catering business and a property management company. He runs his family cattle ranch and serves as the President of the Walker County Farm Bureau. Frank Olivares also made a bid for the nomination.
“I just wanna thank our supporters our contributors and the community for believing and getting out and voting. This is is what God had planned for me,” said Olivares.
Christian will face Democratic candidate Sherry McKibben this November. NcKibben brings 9 years of experience with the city of Huntsville as Director of Neighborhood Development.
Incumbent Kyle Kacal took the Republican nomination for State Representative of District 12 with a solid margin of victory over his opponent, Ben Bius.
“We ran a great race, I'm proud of all my supporters,” said Bius. “I want to thank the thousands of people that did vote for me. I feel like we ran a very good race based on the issues and the record. I'm very proud of the campaign that we ran.”
Kacal runs a large-scale cattle buisiness and operates a hunting business in the fall and spring.
“First foremost, Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Uvalde County right now, It's been an emotional day. I'm very thankful for the outcome of this race. I want to thank the people of Walker County for their support and the opportunity to serve them.” said Kacal.
Ken Paxton won the Republican nomination for Attorney General with an overwhelming majority in Walker County. Democratic nominee Rochelle Garza defeated Joe Jaworski for the nomination.
Dawn Buckingham handily defeated her opponent, Tim Westley for the Republican nomination for General Land Office Commissioner. She will be running against Democratic candidate Jay Kleberg. Incumbent Wayne Christian held his nomination with a wide margin for the position of Railroad Commissioner.
Mike Collier took the Democratic nomination for Lieutenant Governor. Janet Dudding won the Democratic nomination for Comptroller of Public Accounts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.