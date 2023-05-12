NACOGDOCHES — With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, New Waverly baseball saw its season come to a close.
Diboll ended the Dogs’ season with a slow chopper to third baseman Brett Adams that resulted in the game-winning run as the Lumberjacks grabbed the 3-2 walk-off win.
New Waverly's offense struggled to get anything going as they had three hits in the game. The Lumberjacks helped New Waverly out as they compiled five errors but the runs never came home.
Cade Garrett got the start on the mound for New Waverly in the elimination game and threw a solid five innings of work. In his outing, he gave up three hits and two runs.
Hunter Henry entered the game to try in the sixth and allowed just one hit, which proved to be everything the 'Jacks needed.
With the second loss, New Waverly's baseball season officially comes to a close.
