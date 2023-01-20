NEW WAVERLY - A game in which the Bulldogs found themselves down early, resulted in a 61-57 loss against Crockett Friday night.
The Bulldogs found themselves down by eight points at the end of the first quarter. It would be an uphill battle for them for the rest of the game.
“They controlled the tempo at the beginning of the game and that's what hurt us,” head coach Melvin Williams said. “They jumped out on us and got up by 10 points on us in the first quarter, and we were playing catch up. It was one of those things where we had to keep fighting and just be patient. At the end of the day, just play New Waverly basketball.”
The score remained consistent with the Bulldogs being down 38-46 at the end of the third quarter. It would not be until the fourth quarter that the Bulldogs would make a dent into Crockett’s lead.
Ultimately the Bulldogs run would not be enough to steal a win.
“We made a run at the end,” Williams said. “Trying to get back the lead that we let them get early in the first quarter. That's what hurt us. We got the lead back down but every time we would make a run, they would come back and hit a shot to stop our run.”
One of the factors that led to the loss for the Bulldogs was their lack of a presence in the paint. The Bulldogs allowed baskets at the rim and allowed second-chance opportunities for Crockett throughout the whole game.
“They played hard tonight,” Williams said. “They came out and were hungry. They wanted to beat us. We were the number one team in the district and they knew that they were one game behind us. So if they won this game they would be tied up with us. At the end of the day, we didn’t move our feet which caused them to get buckets in the paint.”
The Bulldogs are set to play their next home game at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 against Trinity.
