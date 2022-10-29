HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston football will wrap up its month of travel with a trip to Stephenville to face Tarleton.
The Bearkats are still riding the momentum of a four-game winning streak that started on Sept. 10, when the Bearkats faced Texas A&M Commerce. Now, the Kats will put that up against a tough opponent in the Texans.
“The kids are very energetic and they know they are going to a great environment on Saturday,” Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler said. “They have done a great job with their facilities and it's going to be a great atmosphere. We get the chance to play a good opponent on their homecoming.”
Under a new offensive play-caller, the Bearkats passing game saw an uptick in their performance. Junior quarterback Keegan Shoemaker was able to connect with graduate receiver Cody Chrest.
Chrest is coming off a performance where he had a career-high 154 yards in the game. Chrest is just one pivotal piece of the youthful offense for Sam Houston that is seeing a lot of its key players sitting. Redshirt junior Al’Vonte Woodard has taken over the second receiver spot.
Last week, Woodard went for five receptions for 65 yards and a score. As Shoemaker continues to grow into the quarterback role and learn his new receivers, the offense development should only improve.
“Matt and I talked a bunch and it was like we needed to get some easier throws,” Keeler said. “We can’t live in the 30’s and 40’s completion percentage and Keegan is a better passer than that. Let's try and get the ball into our playmakers' hands and I think Cody combined his season into that game. You can tell we did a good job of moving Cody around. He’s such a smart player and he’s experienced.”
The run game for Sam Houston has struggled in most games this year. Redshirt freshman Zach Hrbacek has led the way thus far with Oklahoma Transfer Dezmon Jackson struggling to get things going. The two have combined for 485 yards.
Hrbacek has crossed the century mark in two games this season but has taken snaps as a tailback.
Sam Houston’s offensive line is also completely new. With six games under their belt, things are starting to come together.
“I was really disappointed and I didn’t think our offensive line played very well,” Keeler said. “It starts up there. I thought they did a good job of knocking us back. I was a little disappointed that we couldn’t get the run game going because we have fairly well in comparison to throwing the ball. That’s something we want to get back on track.”
The Bearkats have been tasked with doing something nearly impossible in transitioning to the FBS and not playing a lot of their key players, mostly on defense. Sam Houston was prepared to redshirt its four best defenders and finish the season without them.
Now they have the opportunity to develop their younger talent while keeping a strong presence on the defense.
Sophomores Kavian Gaither and Jaylen Philips have stepped into their new roles as starters and haven’t skipped a beat. Both players have earned WAC Player of the Week honors in back-to-back weeks.
Redshirt freshman Caleb Weaver has also stepped up and last week against Utah Tech had a strip sack that resulted in a safety.
“We are looking at what we will look like next year and there is going to be a lot of depth at the linebacker spot, the secondary and the defensive end,” Keeler said. “The same thing with our receivers. It’s not ideal but our kids have handled it well. The mindset has been let's win as many games as we can and get as many good players into Conference USA.”
Special teams have been Sam Houston’s saving grace throughout the season. Sophomore kicker Seth Morgan has scored 40 points with his leg this season and currently sits at 11-15 on field goals this season. Morgan has gone 6-7 from the 40-49 yard range with his long being 47 yards.
Red-shirt freshman punter Jadon Cardell has also had a strong season for Sam Houston. Cardell has two punts over 50 yards and nine punts that are downed inside the 20-yard line.
Now with three games left before the season will come to an abrupt end, the Bearkats will try to put all three phases of the game together against a strong Tarleton team.
The Texans quarterback Beau Allen stepped in for Tarleton before the season started. Through seven games, he has shown he belongs.
Allen has thrown for 1,851 yards this season and 15 touchdowns, while the Bearkats have scored 11 touchdowns as a team this season.
Allen will be paired with sophomore running back Derrel Kelly III who has 482 yards on the ground and four touchdowns.
“Offensively, they gave us a lot of fits last year,” Keeler said. “They did a nice job of getting out safety to fit the run. They are very well-coached and a very good football team. This is one of the best teams we will play all season.”
Tarleton has scored an average of 31.4 yards per game while Sam Houston has averaged 15 per game, however, the Kats were shut out against Texas A&M to open the season. Sam Houston’s defense has allowed an average of 17.3 points per game, which could make this game a dogfight.
GAME INFORMATION
Sam Houston and Tarleton will kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday in Stephenville. The game will be streamed on the ESPN+ platform.
