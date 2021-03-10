After missing out on a chance to lock up a Southland Conference championship and No. 1 seed last weekend, the Sam Houston men’s basketball team will look to go 3-0 this week and secure their first ticket to the Big Dance since 2010.
The Bearkats are set to begin postseason play on Thursday night with a Southland Conference Tournament quarterfinals game at the Merrell Center in Katy, where they will face Lamar. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m., with ESPN+ carrying the broadcast.
Sam Houston, which enters the conference tournament as the No. 3 seed, will advance to face No. 2 seed Abilene Christian in the semifinals with a win on Thursday. Southland champion Nicholls, meanwhile, is the favorite to make it out of the other side of the bracket.
The conference tournament title game tips off at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, and will be televised on ESPN2.
The Bearkat women will also enter this week’s conference tournament as a No. 3 seed, with their first game set for Friday at 2 p.m. against the winner of Nicholls and Abilene Christian.
A Sam Houston win would set up a showdown with No. 2 seed Southeastern Louisiana in the semifinals, with top-seeded SFA expected to cruise to the title game on the other side of the bracket. The tournament championship will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network at 1 p.m. on Sunday, with all other games being streamed on ESPN+.
