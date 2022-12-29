Despite a slow start, Sam Houston women’s basketball team was able to power their way over Seattle U in their Western Athletic Conference opener.
The Kats, led by graduate transfer guard Chyna Allen, sophomore guard Sydnee Kemp and junior guard Kaylee Jefferson, walked away with a 92-72 win over the Redhawks.
“We didn’t start well,” Sam Houston head coach Ravon Justice said. “I think our biggest thing with not starting well was being off so long. I wasn’t happy with the start but I was happy with some individual play. I thought Raanee Smith had a great week of practice and she produced for us. A win is a win for us in conference play. Starting out with a win is big for us.”
The first quarter was in strong favor of Seattle U as they opened up with a 16-6 run that put them ahead early, but the Kats were able to rally. Sam Houston would turn the tide and trail by five at the break.
Sam Houston played lockdown defense in the second quarter, holding Seattle U to six total points while the Redhawks turned the ball over 10 times in that quarter.
The Kats would outscore them by 21, taking the lead and never looking back.
“When we came back we really didn’t do much from the break, we didn’t play much basketball,” Justice said. “I told them they better figure out how to play defense since all we did was condition for 10 minutes. Our biggest thing is being good defenders since we are not big on the perimeter. We want to be big defenders and I think that helped us on the ball.”
As the defense stepped up in the second, they never let up as the Kats would force 19 turnovers in the win.
Rebounds have also been a mantra for Sam Houston and against Seattle U was no different. The Kats continued to win the battle as they out-rebounded the Redhawks by 23.
“That’s something we emphasize in practice,” Justice said. “We want to get as many opportunities as we can. More rebounds is more possessions so we try to put that on emphasis when we practice.”
The Bearkats would also have three players finish the game with double-doubles in junior guard Kaylee Jefferson, senior forward Madlyn Batista and junior forward Raanee Smith.
While five Kats hit double digits in scoring, it was a complete team effort with senior forward Madelyn Batista cleaning up the glass with 12 rebounds. Batista would be helped by junior forward Raanee Smith who had 11 rebounds. Jefferson also added 12 boards and a game-high 18 points.
“I thought our post play was good,” Justice said. “I thought we rebounded the basketball well in non conference and I was hoping it carried over. It doesn’t always carry over. The biggest thing is rotating them in a crucial game.”
As a team, the Kats had 54 rebounds. With the boards, they made the most of it scoring 25 second-chance points.
Sam Houston will now continue their WAC play as they will hit the road for a 6 p.m. tipoff on Jan. 5 against Abilene Christian.
“We will have to regroup and figure out how we can start better,” Justice said. “Our biggest thing right now is trying to get healthy. We still have four kids out and we are trying to get them healthy is our biggest thing right now.”
