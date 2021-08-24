Alpha Omega gears up for 11-man football journey

HUNTSVILLE — With a new football season on the horizon, the Alpha Omega Academy Lions are putting on the final touches on the transition to traditional 11-man football.
In a scrimmage against Austin Achieve the Lions were able to gain 525 total yards while getting in one last look before week one.
“I thought we looked alot better,” Lions head coach Jeff Norris said. “I thought we looked a lot more together than the first time around. I thought our kids played unselfishly. Our line is a work in progress but they are definitely getting better. The team definitely improved this week.”
The Lions will also have a new look to them. Sophomore Trey Mayton will take over as signal caller, while Harrison Allen moves to a new role in wide receiver and safety.
Mayton took over the offense during the Austin Achieve scrimmage, where the offense gained over 500 yards and had 14 explosive plays. In the scrimmage, he went 7-10 for 180 yards and a touchdown, he also rushed for a 40-yard touchdown.
While the Lions will move to a new quarterback, the offensive line is what will hold the protection. After two live action reps, the team has made improvements.
“We need them to be more sure about what they are doing,” Norris said. “Them being more confident, executing better and being more physical. We need them to work together a little bit more. Our protections were a lot better Friday, but we still need to improve on run blocking.”
Additional run blocking will be helpful for a running back room that is already loaded. In the scrimmage, the Lions rushed for 325 yards on 25 attempts, with four of those going for touchdowns.
While the offense has picked up steam, the defense will need to keep the same pace.
The Lions defense will gain help from Allen, who will shift to safety and wide receiver.
Defense against Achieve was strong allowing only four first downs, while holding them scoreless in the scrimmage. Bailey Hall led the way with six tackles, two of them for loss. Lukas Collier also showed out with five tackles, three of them for loss.
“Just being solid in coverage,” Norris said. “Being gap sounds. The couple plays we gave up were because we weren’t gap sound. Obviously, tackling well. We did a good job of it Friday but as talent against you improves that could be something to improve. We are pretty aggressive and we will have to see what needs to change as the season goes on.”
The Lions will open their season Friday at 7:30 p.m. in a road matchup against Fort Worth Calvary.
“We are just excited,” Norris added. “We are traveling a lot this year, but I think our schedule sets up well to build confidence. I hope these guys see it as an opportunity to keep getting better.”