From their Reservation base between Livingston and Woodville, the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe provide a grand model for the title, “Authentic Texans.” Their resume dates to a vital role in all three historical efforts to birth an independent Texas Republic while extending to a pivotal current role in expanding the Texas Economy. Let’s explore the amazing path the tribe has marked to play an exemplary role in Texas History and Culture.
From the very beginning of their history, as we know it, the destiny of the Coushatta linked strategically to Texas historical icon, Sam Houston. The basis for this claim lies in their earliest notice as occupants of Hiwassee Island in Eastern Tennessee in the sixteenth century, where the young Sam Houston would spend several years with the Cherokee in the early nineteenth century. From there we trace them to the area of present Alabama where they became allies of the French, and through them, the Alabama Tribe. It was there, once the French lost the “French and Indian War” to England in 1763, that the two tribes began their journey which placed them in Texas on the eve of the nineteenth century.
It was at this point that they addressed the link to what became three key efforts to form the Republic of Texas. The first effort was in 1813, when in alliance with Revolutionaries from Mexico against their Spanish Masters, with support from US sanctioned Anglos, three hundred of their group fought valiantly, however in a losing cause. Following, in 1819-20, they played a supporting role in the James Long losing effort to create an Independent Texas Republic.
Which brings us to the gran Texas Revolution of 1836, under the vital leadership of Sam Houston. Here the tribes played supporting roles as guides and protectors of fleeing Texas families while supporting Sam Houston’s request for neutrality among Texas Indians.
Building on this momentum, in 1859 the tribe received official blessings from the State of Texas as a common tribe, an official linking of the Alabama and Coushatta. However, from that point, competition waxed in play between the state of Texas and the Federal Government as their primary authoritative source. Yet, all along the way, the tribe exhibited loyalty to both.
This loyalty found strong play in 1975 when the tribe commissioned play-write Kermit Hunter to write a play entitled “Beyond the Sundown” centered on the tribe’s pro Texas stance at the time of the Texas Revolution. Actions such as this would find reference internationally in 2007 when the United Nations issued a Declaration of “Indigenous People’s Rights”.
Against this backdrop, in November 2020, a major production at Conroe’s Heritage Museum brought the tribe into a feeling of union with the local Chikawa Aztec group, plus visiting officials of the UN linked to indigenous peoples’ issues. The ceremony closed with Herb Johnson, son of the then Alabama Coushatta Chief, explaining the significance of the dance. Herb’s presentation brought tears to the eyes of many at the rare sight of all races marching in unity to the common cause of Togetherness.
Finally, in June of 2022, a landmark Supreme Court Case, Ysleta del sur pueblo vs Texas, returned sovereignty to the tribe, giving it permission to feature low level bingo, an enterprise that brings some $200 million to our region while birthing some 700 jobs.
The Alabama-Coushatta, Authentic Texans, Exemplary Americans.
