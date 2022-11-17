AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott named former Texans for Greg Abbott campaign chairman Gardner Pate as his new chief of staff, his office announced Thursday.
Pate takes over for Luis Saenz, who served as Abbott’s chief of staff for five years. He begins his role immediately, a news release said.
"As chief of staff, Gardner Pate's remarkable wealth of knowledge, unparalleled Capitol experience and devotion to the state of Texas will strengthen our efforts to keep Texas the best place to live, work and raise a family," Abbott said in a statement.
Pate previously served as deputy chief of staff within the office before joining Abbott's 2022 re-election campaign as chairman, the release said.
He also served as the director of policy and general counsel for Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and was a partner at Locke Lord LLP before starting his own practice, it said.
Pate helped Abbott win his third bid for governor last week after a difficult two years in office. Pate attributed Abbott’s success at the ballot box to consistent messaging and providing voters with a frequent juxtaposition between Abbott and his Democratic challenger, Beto O’Rourke.
“We focused our campaign on talking to voters about what they care about,” Pate said.
