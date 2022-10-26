The 2022 Republican Round-Up, hosted by the Republican Party of Walker County, was held on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Katy & E. Don Walker Sr Education Center. The featured speaker was Cat Parks, past Texas Republican Party Vice President. Pictured are, left to right, Morgan Luttrell, Republican candidate for US. Rep District 8, Cat Parks, Colt Christian, Republican candidate for Walker County Judge, Republican Party Chair Linda McKenzie, and Pete Sessions, Republican candidate for US. Rep District 17.
2022 Republican Round-Up held
