FEDERAL ELECTION
PRESIDENT/ VICE-PRESIDENT
• Donald J. Trump/ Michael R. Pence (REP)
• Joseph R. Biden/ Kamala D. Harris (DEM)
• Jo Jorgensen/ Jeremy “Spike” Cohen (LIB)
• Howie Hawkins/ Angela Walker (GRN)
UNITED STATES SENATOR
• John Cornyn (REP)
• Mary “MJ” Hegar (DEM)
• Kerry Douglas McKennon (LIB)
• David B. Collins (GRN)
UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 8
• Kevin Brady (REP)
• Elizabeth Hernandez (DEM)
• Chris Duncan (LIB)
STATE OF TEXAS ELECTION
RAILROAD COMMISSIONER
• James “Jim” Wright (REP)
• Chrysta Castaneda (DEM)
• Matt Sterett (LIB)
• Katija “Kat” Gruene (GRN)
CHIEF JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT
• Nathan Hecht (REP)
• Amy Clark Meachum (DEM)
• Mark Ash (LIB)
JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 6
• Jane Bland (REP)
• Kathy Cheng (DEM)
JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 7
• Jeff Boyd (REP)
• Staci Williams (DEM)
• William Bryan Strange III (LIB)
JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 8
• Brett Busby (REP)
• Gisela D. Triana (DEM)
• Tom Oxford (LIB)
JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 3
• Bert Richardson (REP)
• Elizabeth Davis Frizell (DEM)
JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 4
• Kevin Patrick Yeary (REP)
• Tina Clinton (DEM)
JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 9
• David Newell (REP)
• Brandon Birmingham (DEM)
MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 8
• Audrey Young (REP)
• Audra Rose Berry (LIB)
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 18
• Ernest Bailes (REP)
JUSTICE, 10TH COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT, PLACE 2
• Matt Johnson (REP)
JUSTICE, 10TH COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT, PLACE 3
• John E. Neill (REP)
DISTRICT JUDGE, 12TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
• David W. Moorman (REP)
WALKER COUNTY ELECTION
SHERIFF
• Clint McRae
TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR
• Diana McRae
COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT NO. 1
• Danny Kuykendall (REP)
• Rosalyn “Lynn” Howard Kelly (DEM)
COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT NO. 3
• Bill Daugette (REP)
• Richard Harrison (DEM)
CONSTABLE, PRECINCT NO. 1
• John W. Hooks (REP)
CONSTABLE, PRECINCT NO. 2
• Shane Loosier (REP)
CONSTABLE, PRECINCT NO.3
• Shane Hill (REP)
CONSTABLE, PRECINCT NO.4
• Gene Bartee (REP)
ASSISTANCE DISTRICT PROPOSITION
PROPOSITION A: Authorizing the creation of the Walker County Assistance District No. 1 and the imposition of a sales and use tax at the rate of 1.5% for the purpose of financing the operations of the district.
* Available to select voters in PCT. 103, 104, 203, 204, 302, 304, 403
CITY OF HUNTSVILLE ELECTION
COUNCILMEMBER, AT-LARGE POSITION 1
• Bert Lyle
COUNCILMEMBER, AT-LARGE POSITION 2
• Dee Howard Mullins
• Jeff H. Bradley
COUNCILMEMBER, AT-LARGE POSITION 3
• Vicki McKenzie
COUNCILMEMBER, AT-LARGE POSITION 4
• Pat Graham
• Mari Montgomery
NEW WAVERLY ISD ELECTION
SCHOOL BOARD, POSITION 1
• Shane Barge
• Tracy Williams Norl
SCHOOL BOARD, POSITION 2
• Greg Buckner
SCHOOL BOARD, POSITION 3
• Jurrell Gilliam
• Jacob Slott
CITY OF NEW WAVERLY ELECTION
COUNCILMEMBER (PICK 3)
• Chrissy Sonsel Dahse
• Ralph Bales
• Cynthia Vance
• Ignatius Slott
