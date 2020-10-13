N1611P25002C.jpg

Here’s a look at sample ballots to help you plan your path to vote.

FEDERAL ELECTION

PRESIDENT/ VICE-PRESIDENT

• Donald J. Trump/ Michael R. Pence (REP)

• Joseph R. Biden/ Kamala D. Harris (DEM)

• Jo Jorgensen/ Jeremy “Spike” Cohen (LIB)

• Howie Hawkins/ Angela Walker (GRN)

UNITED STATES SENATOR

• John Cornyn (REP)

• Mary “MJ” Hegar (DEM)

• Kerry Douglas McKennon (LIB)

• David B. Collins (GRN)

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 8

• Kevin Brady (REP)

• Elizabeth Hernandez (DEM)

• Chris Duncan (LIB)

STATE OF TEXAS ELECTION

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER

• James “Jim” Wright (REP)

• Chrysta Castaneda (DEM)

• Matt Sterett (LIB)

• Katija “Kat” Gruene (GRN)

CHIEF JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT

• Nathan Hecht (REP)

• Amy Clark Meachum (DEM)

• Mark Ash (LIB)

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 6

• Jane Bland (REP)

• Kathy Cheng (DEM)

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 7

• Jeff Boyd (REP)

• Staci Williams (DEM)

• William Bryan Strange III (LIB)

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 8

• Brett Busby (REP)

• Gisela D. Triana (DEM)

• Tom Oxford (LIB)

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 3

• Bert Richardson (REP)

• Elizabeth Davis Frizell (DEM)

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 4

• Kevin Patrick Yeary (REP)

• Tina Clinton (DEM)

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 9

• David Newell (REP)

• Brandon Birmingham (DEM)

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 8

• Audrey Young (REP)

• Audra Rose Berry (LIB)

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 18

• Ernest Bailes (REP)

JUSTICE, 10TH COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT, PLACE 2

• Matt Johnson (REP)

JUSTICE, 10TH COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT, PLACE 3

• John E. Neill (REP)

DISTRICT JUDGE, 12TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

• David W. Moorman (REP)

WALKER COUNTY ELECTION

SHERIFF

• Clint McRae

TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR

• Diana McRae

COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT NO. 1

• Danny Kuykendall (REP)

• Rosalyn “Lynn” Howard Kelly (DEM)

COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT NO. 3

• Bill Daugette (REP)

• Richard Harrison (DEM)

CONSTABLE, PRECINCT NO. 1

• John W. Hooks (REP)

CONSTABLE, PRECINCT NO. 2

• Shane Loosier (REP)

CONSTABLE, PRECINCT NO.3

• Shane Hill (REP)

CONSTABLE, PRECINCT NO.4

• Gene Bartee (REP)

ASSISTANCE DISTRICT PROPOSITION

PROPOSITION A: Authorizing the creation of the Walker County Assistance District No. 1 and the imposition of a sales and use tax at the rate of 1.5% for the purpose of financing the operations of the district.

* Available to select voters in PCT. 103, 104, 203, 204, 302, 304, 403

CITY OF HUNTSVILLE ELECTION

COUNCILMEMBER, AT-LARGE POSITION 1

• Bert Lyle

COUNCILMEMBER, AT-LARGE POSITION 2

• Dee Howard Mullins

• Jeff H. Bradley

COUNCILMEMBER, AT-LARGE POSITION 3

• Vicki McKenzie

COUNCILMEMBER, AT-LARGE POSITION 4

• Pat Graham

• Mari Montgomery

NEW WAVERLY ISD ELECTION

SCHOOL BOARD, POSITION 1

• Shane Barge

• Tracy Williams Norl

SCHOOL BOARD, POSITION 2

• Greg Buckner

SCHOOL BOARD, POSITION 3

• Jurrell Gilliam

• Jacob Slott

CITY OF NEW WAVERLY ELECTION

COUNCILMEMBER (PICK 3)

• Chrissy Sonsel Dahse

• Ralph Bales

• Cynthia Vance

• Ignatius Slott

